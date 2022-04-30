NEWLY SURFACED VIDEO Shows Biden’s Nutjob Ministry of Truth Director Singing About Who to F**k to Enhance Her Career

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

It should come as no surprise that the Biden regime launched a Ministry of Truth department to Homeland Security this week. And, it should come as no surprise that they appointed a leftwing, godless lunatic to head up the office of misinformation.

Nina Jankowicz is completely out of her mind, so she’s a good fit as the top official of this Marxist Ministry of Truth that was announced this week by failed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Well, she’s crazy. And consistently wrong about most every issue. But she does think she’s hot.

https://twitter.com/wiczipedia/status/1519282822158110721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519282822158110721%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F04%2Fnewly-surfaced-video-shows-bidens-nutjob-ministry-truth-official-singing-fk-enhance-career%2F

Here she is singing about Rudy Giuliani spreading fake news on Ukraine — something the entire world knows was completely accurate today after the fake news finally confirmed the laptop from hell belonged to Hunter.

Part 2 … meet your new Biden regime Communist Minister of Truth. https://t.co/t27qOMvIpB — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 29, 2022

And here she is singing about who to f**k to enhance her career.

