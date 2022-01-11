Newsom Announces Operation Omicron Offensive in California – Includes Door to Door Visits and Taking Over Local Media to Fight “Misinformation”

As we previously reported back in December, the Government’s next major offensive against the American people and the “unvaxxed” is Operation Omicron, where they have already announced that there will be massive casualties, all blamed on the “unvaccinated.” See:

This past weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the State was spending $2.7 BILLION for this offensive in California in what is called a “COVID-19 Emergency Response Package” for an “emergency” that is now coming up on 2 years old.

$583 million of this military campaign will focus on “Getting more Californians vaccinated and boosted, and combat misinformation.”

This apparently includes taking over local ethnic media outlets that are not yet spewing out the same lies that the corporate propaganda media is broadcasting.

Continue the “Vaccinate all 58” public education campaign to provide reliable information and build vaccine confidence while combating misinformation, all of which is in partnership with 250 ethnic media outlets.

They also will hire many workers to conduct “door-to-door canvassing, phone banking and texting.” Then they will vaccinate and test people directly in their homes.

In-home vaccination and testing programs to meet Californians where they’re at. Provide free transportation to vaccination appointments throughout the state to help get more Californians vaccinated and boosted.

They will also increase their efforts to enforce contact tracing, and provide “testing and isolation and quarantine services.”

