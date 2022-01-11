“Premeditated Manslaughter of Millions of People Coordinated at the Highest Levels” – Naomi Wolf and Dr. Malone Respond to Project Veritas BOMBSHELL

On Monday night Project Veritas released their latest investigation and it was a BOMBSHELL! Project Vertias released never before seen military documents regarding the origins of Covid-19, gain-of-function research, vaccines, potential treatments and the government’s effort to conceal everything.
The newly released military documents contradict Dr. Fauci’s testimony under oath.
Via Project Veritas:
- Military documents state that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018 seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the gain of function research moratorium.
- The main report regarding the EcoHealth Alliance proposal leaked on the internet a couple of months ago, it has remained unverified until now. Project Veritas has obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense, written by U.S. Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow.
- “The proposal does not mention or assess potential risks of Gain of Function (GoF) research,” a direct quote from the DARPA rejection letter.
- Project Veritas reached out to DARPA for comment regarding the hidden documents and spoke with the Chief of Communications, Jared Adams, who said, “It doesn’t sound normal to me,” when asked about the way the documents were buried.
‘If the Department of Defense felt this [gain-of-function] research was too dangerous to proceed with, why in the world did the NIH, NIAID and EcoHealth Alliance recklessly disregard the risks involved?’ O’Keefe asked his viewers.
On Tuesday morning Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine, and Dr. Naomi Wolf, a former Clinton adviser and democracy activist, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to respond to the Project Veritas bombshell.
Dr. Malone called it “bigger than the Pentagon Papers.”
Dr. Wolf called it “manslaughter of millions of people coordinated at the highest levels.”
Boom!
Naomi Wolf: The fact that Dr. Fauci grossly perjured himself is hugely apparant. It is the least of the crimes if indeed these are verified documents… I can’t overstate this, this is a premeditated kind of manslaughter of millions of people coordinated at the highest levels according to these documents. Treatments that would have saved lives were intentionally or reportedly intentionally suppressed.
Via The War Room:
5 thoughts on ““Premeditated Manslaughter of Millions of People Coordinated at the Highest Levels” – Naomi Wolf and Dr. Malone Respond to Project Veritas BOMBSHELL”
For some reason I can’t play the vid, but it’s funny to me, whose info they let surface and when. Any work from anybody who reports who’s really runnin’ the world doesn’t see the light of day. But PhD’s of Jewish ethnicity with statist ties are granted time, space, and “legitimacy.” Either way, this could suggest that when necessary they may just make Fauci the fall guy.
We take what good we can from whatever sources, but with a most watchful eye. Few things harder to earn than trust.
Thank you, Galen! For one thing, I can’t trust Dr. David Martin, a Freemason (who wears a tatoo of Horus, the “all seeing eye” on his left shoulder–see photo on Makow’s site). A while I am glad Dr. Malone is telling some of the truth, can I trust a guy who created mRNA “vaccines”? For one thing, why should I trust Joe Rogan anyway? As for Naomi Wolf…sheesh! All of these folks could very well be controlled opposition. Critical thinking and research is key.
Yeah, ain’t it something how they slide in with partial revelation/partial solution? And Horus-Eye Martin has some kinda GLOBAL org in the works. Looks like a Kumbaya “Let’s all hold hands” sorta thing. Bye-bye borders. Hello COMMUNISM. Nice try, Dave.
Yes thanks for saying what I would’ve said myself galen. Spot on! Assess the info, remain vigilant, trust only yourself fully!
Sideshow, Rand and Elf-Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JNPDf9DZDo
