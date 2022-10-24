October Auction for From the Trenches

Galen and Swifty Lomax are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, October 28th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Galen and Swifty Lomax for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
Freedom of Religion
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Galen
Four Leaf Clover
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Galen
Liberators
- Current Price: $20.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Red Mafiya - How the Russian Mob Invaded America
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Where there is no Dentist
- Current Price: $20.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Civil War Cookbook Pamphlets
- Current Price: $15.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
4 days
- Donated by Galen