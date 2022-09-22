Ohio BP oil refinery fire leaves 2 workers dead; facility shut down

An Ohio oil refinery remained shut down Wednesday after a fire that killed two workers, officials said.

Two staff members died after a blaze at the Husky Toledo Refinery in Oregon, Ohio, BP confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY. The two employees, who were not identified, were injured in the Tuesday evening fire, the company said.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals,” BP said.

BP has not said what caused the fire, which was extinguished around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. There is also no word on the extent of the damage.

The refinery fire happened a few weeks after an electrical fire at a BP refinery in northwest Indiana, which caused the company to temporarily close that facility. No one was hurt.

The Husky Toledo Refinery, located just east of Toledo, can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day and “has been an important part of the region’s economy for more than 100 years,” according to BP’s website.

The refinery has been “safely shut down” and is offline Wednesday, BP said in a statement, adding all other staff members were accounted for. More than 800 employees work at the facility, according to BP’s website.

Video on social media shows billowing dark clouds of smoke and flames engulfing the refinery.

BP said it worked closely with local fire crews in addition to its own fire department.

BP announced last month it had agreed to sell its 50% interest in the Husky Toledo Refinery to its joint venture partner Cenovus Energy.

