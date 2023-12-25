O’Keefe Media Group Refutes Biden Administration Claim That Illegal Aliens Are Vetted Before Boarding Flights

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

A damning report from the O’Keefe Media Group refutes Biden Administration claims that illegal aliens are being properly vetted before boarding flights that dump them in communities across the United States.

OMG founder James O’Keefe has been reporting from the Phoenix Airport in recent days, where thousands of illegal aliens are being flown to destinations across the United States on a daily basis. Arizona has become particularly overwhelmed as record numbers of illegal aliens continue to stream across the southern border, with the Lukeville and Tuscon sectors setting daily, monthly and all-time records.

One source provided O’Keefe with a document that was handed out by a recently arrived migrant, who was asking airport goers for help with printing out his boarding pass.

The sheet of paper contained the migrant’s name, airline, terminal and flight destination, which was New York City in this case. “PLEASE HELP ME PRINT MY BOARDING PASS, I AM A REFUGEE AND I DO NOT SPEAK THE LANGUAGE. THANK YOU!” reads text at the bottom of the page.

“Government claims it is these individuals before putting them on planes, but our reporting and numerous tips from insiders contradict that,” O’Keefe wrote in an X post. “What we found is that agents responsible for vetting the identification of these individuals are relying solely on their word.”

“You and I could not travel without showing our ID numerous times and taking off our shoes, but these supposed ‘refugees’ as they’re calling them face none of that security or scrutiny,” the investigative journalist continued.

Arizona’s Democrat Governor, Katie Hobbs, recently deployed national guard troops to the Lukeville point of entry due to the record-setting surge in illegal aliens. “Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” Hobbs wrote in a statement accompanying the order. “With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t.”

The Lukeville border crossing has been processing roughly 2,500 migrants a day, the majority of them from Africa and Asia.