One dead following stabbing on Portland’s TriMet MAX train

By The Post Millennial

One person is dead after a stabbing on the light rail in Portland.

Video from the scene showed the floor of a TriMet Max train car covered in blood.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the station near W Jefferson and 18th at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time following a report of an incident on TriMet involving a weapon.

According to police, officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. Officers provided emergency medical aid to the victim before paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance where he was later declared dead.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day said, “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends. For someone to lose their life in a violent crime is unacceptable. For it to happen on Christmas Eve is exponentially worse. I can assure the community our officers and detectives are doing everything in their power on this holiday to track down those responsible.”

In March, the union representing Portland’s transit workers called out the far-left Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt for not prosecuting offenders after assaults on drivers, as crime on mass transit continued to soar.

Another recent report revealed that TriMet trains have been delayed countless times due to passengers using, or being suspected of using, drugs while onboard.