Oncologist: “I’ve Never Seen Cancers Behaving Like This”

Young people, in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, are developing aggressive and rapidly-growing “turbo cancers.”

“The youngest case that I’ve reported was a twelve-year-old boy who had one Moderna vaccine. Four months later, [he]… pic.twitter.com/Y0yxlmCRAT

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 26, 2023