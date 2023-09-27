JUST IN: Hunter Biden SUES Rudy Giuliani For ‘Hacking’

Attorneys for Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani in court Tuesday accusing the former advisor to former President Donald Trump of “hacking” his lost laptop and illegally disclosing personal materials to the public.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, states that Giuliani is “primarily responsible” for the “total annihilation” of Hunter’s public persona and digital privacy, according to Fox News. The suit also names Giuliani’s colleague Robert Costello as a defendant.

“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged ‘laptop’ computer,” Biden’s attorneys wrote in the complaint, claiming that the data was not even from a “laptop,” but from an “external drive.”

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was left in a computer repair store and obtained by Giuliani one year before the 2020 presidential election, have provided endless fodder for Republicans who continue to use its contents to implicate President Joe Biden in business dealings by his son that have resulted in criminal charges. A seemingly endless list of correspondence between Hunter, political heavyweights, and foreign business interests has been included in evidence cited by Congress as grounds for an impeachment inquiry into the president.

In June a new website was launched containing all photos and videos from Hunter’s laptop with many showing the embattled first son in compromising positions with drugs, prostitutes, and driving while smoking crack cocaine. The website, BidenLaptopEmails.com, also contained records of business transactions that House Republicans have used to justify a full-scale investigation into the Biden family network of shell companies that funneled millions of dollars to at least nine members of the family.

Hunter’s latest lawsuit builds on one he filed earlier this month against former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler who he accused of spreading “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” that were considered “pornographic” from the device. He had previously sued the owner of the computer shop who sold the laptop to Giuliani after Hunter could no longer be located and did not answer repeated calls to come pick up the device.

Aides to President Biden previously attempted to dismiss the laptop as a product of Russian disinformation.