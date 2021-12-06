One of Florida’s Biggest Hospital Systems Suspends All Covid Vaccine Mandates

One of Florida’s biggest hospital systems suspended all of its Covid vaccine mandates.

Advent Health will no longer require its 83,000 employees to be vaccinated against Covid.

The decision to suspend the vax mandate comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill preventing employers from enforcing vax mandates.

The company cited recent decisions by federal courts to block the CMS vaccine mandate and the “complexity of federal and state laws surrounding exemptions.”

Employees are still required to declare their Covid vaccine status.

The Cleveland Clinic also announced it suspended its vaccine mandate, allowing unvaccinated workers to keep their jobs.

After a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for health care workers that received funding from Medicare and Medicaid, Cleveland Clinic finally sided with its outraged employees and announced that its chain of hospitals is “pausing the implementation of our Covid-19 vaccine policy.”

