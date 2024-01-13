One of US Citizen Journalist Gonzalo Lira’s last videos before being jailed and tortured to death in Ukraine.

Despite efforts from Tucker Carlson, and Elon Musk raising concerns to Zelensky, Gonzalo’s father announced today that his son has died in a Ukrainian prison.

He was killed for questioning the war in Ukraine, for questioning the narrative. This could easily be any one of us.

Why are we sending over $100 billion to a country that would do this to one of our own citizens?

Why didn’t the U.S. Government bring him home alive?

