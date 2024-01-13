NOW – Dr. Peter McCullough Shares the Latest Data on Injuries Caused by the mRNA COVID Vaccines

“The spike protein, now in 3,400 peer-reviewed papers and growing, is proven to cause heart damage and myocarditis. Our regulatory agencies agree, every regulatory agency in the world agrees. There’s actually guidelines now in the UK and Australia about how to diagnose and manage vaccine myocarditis. That’s how common this is.

It accelerates atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, causes tremendous swings in blood pressure and heart rate called posterior postural tachycardia syndrome, or POTS. Causes neurologic injury, stroke, both ischemic and hemorrhagic paralyzing syndromes, including guillain-barre syndrome, small fiber neuropathy, ear ringing. It causes blood clots.

The spike protein is physically found in blood clots, the largest blood clots that we’ve ever seen in clinical medicine. Typically a blood clot that someone would get after a hip surgery or on an airplane would be a centimeter or so. It’s common in my practice, yesterday I saw patients with 15cm, 17cm, 2ft blood clots in their legs after the vaccine.”

From Part II of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Hearing on Injuries Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines

