Outraged Citizens Flood Ottawa Police Phone Lines With Complaint Calls About Horrific Treatment of Protesters – OPD Responds by Threatening Callers with Criminal Charges

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson
In response to the brutal treatment of protesters by law enforcement officers as they forcefully clear the streets of Ottawa, outraged citizens flooded the Ottawa Police Department (OPD) phone lines on Saturday to express their disgust over the Police’s horrific actions – and in some cases, likely to report some of the abuse.
Following the wave of calls, the OPD decided that the best response would be just to threaten the callers with criminal charges – because, hey, it’s worked so well for everything else, and, ultimately, they are tyrants, so it makes perfect sense.
The OPD tweeted out a plea for people to stop calling on Saturday, making clear that it’s no longer OK for concerned citizens to call about what the police are doing to the peaceful protestors:
“We know the events in #Ottawa are upsetting. Still, we’re asking people to stop calling critical emergency and operational phone lines to express displeasure about the police action to remove an unlawful assembly downtown.
Lives can depend on 911 calls getting through. It is a crime to unnecessarily call 911 or our non-emergency number (613-236-1222). We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with the phone lines.”
Lives can depend on 911 calls getting through. It is a crime to unnecessarily call 911 or our non-emergency number (613-236-1222). We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with the phone lines.
But don’t worry. The OPD provided a link for citizens to submit their complaints because even in a leftist tinpot ‘democracy’ you can still file a complaint online.
Very reassuring…
To file a complaint against police, please consult the Office of the Independent Police Review Director for information.
Fine print : Good luck identifying your assailant. https://t.co/2UQeDweZIG
Meanwhile, as they threaten people for calling in, police are stepping up the beatings. Another great example of liberal democracy in action.
This is tyranny in its purest form:
In the video you will see police repeatedly knee the individual. https://t.co/DABggNT2ix
5 thoughts on “Outraged Citizens Flood Ottawa Police Phone Lines With Complaint Calls About Horrific Treatment of Protesters – OPD Responds by Threatening Callers with Criminal Charges”
If they cant get they are against I dont think they can be help
According to this link, the “cops” may be UN troops:
https://truth11.com/2022/02/19/un-plane-in-north-bay-canada-are-un-troops-in-disguise-as-canadian-police-at-the-ottawa-protest/
Tyranny? Barely. This is merely the Welfare State you thought was Dr. Jekyll, that in reality is Israeli trained Mr. Hyde. Tyranny is not too many steps away, but this activity is policing. Tyranny is Gorbachev. The West has praised Gorbachev for not forcefully resisting the demise of the Soviet Union. In reality, it remains unclear to this day whether the Kremlin leader did not in fact sanction military actions against Georgians, Azerbaijanis and Lithuanians, who had rebelled against the central government in Moscow between 1989 and 1991. When Soviet troops violently quelled the demonstrations, 20 people were killed in Georgia, 143 in Azerbaijan and 14 in Lithuania, not to mention the wars and unrest in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trans-Dniester and Central Asia.
Many have not forgotten the tragedy that unfolded in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on the night of April 8-9, 1989, when Russian soldiers used sharpened spades and poison gas to break up a protest march in the city.
Gorbachev claims that he was not made aware of the incident until six hours later. He had not given the military or the intelligence service clear signals to exercise restraint in the smoldering conflict, even though he knew how fragile the relationship was between Russians and Georgians. He also did not call anyone to account later on. Even today, he still says that it was “a huge mystery” as to who gave the orders to use violence in Tbilisi.
But when Gorbachev met with Hans-Jochen Vogel, the then-floor leader of Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), on April 11, two days after the bloody suppression of the protests, he sought to justify the hardliners’ approach. He later had the following passage deleted from the published version of the Russian minutes of the conversation with Vogel:
You have heard about the events in Georgia . Notorious enemies of the Soviet Union had gathered there. They abused the democratic process, shouted provocative slogans and even called for the deployment of NATO troops to the republic. We had to take a firm approach in dealing with these adventurers and defending perestroika — our revolution.
The “notorious enemies of the Soviet Union” were in fact peaceful civilians. Of the 20 Georgians killed in Tbilisi, 17 were women.
A remark made at a politburo meeting on Oct. 4, 1989, in which Gorbachev learned that 3,000 demonstrators had been killed on Tiananmen Square in Beijing that June, shows that he was prepared for resistance to his reform plans and was not necessarily ruling out the need for violent action. Gorbachev said:
We must be realists. They have to defend themselves, and so do we. 3,000 people, so what?
Although the minutes of the meeting were later published, this passage was missing.
Tyranny? You are goddamn right, and there is no barely to it. It is like claiming you can be a little bit pregnant. Any time any person forces their will onto another through dictatorship, that’s tyranny. Policing is tyranny, especially when the police are corporate agents exercising a corporate authority that is in violation of the law.
We are not the f-king Soviet Union over here.
The Canadians may be disarmed and susceptible to tyranny without equitable means to fight back, but we American nationals are not.
Let them try this shit with us and we will blow their f-king communist fascist heads off and we will be righteously within our absolute unalienable ratified law of December 15, 1791.
What the Russians did in Georgia equates to crimes against humanity and it is the same in Canada. They even have their delusional wet dreams of doing it in the united states, but they know they will have their asses wiped out immediately. And if they want to try to bring in the blue helmet mercenaries we will kill every one of them. We don’t bend down half way and we’d rather die on our feet than live on our knees. We are highly intelligent, well armed, mean mother f-kers and we have the law behind us. It’s not just our whims or our wants, it is our prescribed duty to wipe these f-kers out, remove all illegal aliens, and enforce our law with an attitude of zero tolerance.
Again, there is no such thing as almost tyranny. It either is or it isn’t.
Stegiel, not tyranny?!! Tell that to those who suffered chemical burns on their faces and bodies. Tell the elderly woman trampled by one of Blackwater’s horse-soldiers. Tell it to those who’ve had their livelihoods stolen because of beliefs they hold. Tell it to all the dead people who died of the jab because of poisonous deception. Too many examples of modern-day tyranny to list, and not just in the first world. We’re talkin’ global communist tyranny.
This morning I woke and thought surely the story of the people in Australia who suffered chemical burns will be ALL OVER the major news. And also, the horseman assault in Canada. But I found nothing, except for a second page (after a search on world news) lower down tiny headline from CNN. Here is some of their spin:
“Protesters continue to be aggressive and assaultive on officers.”
“One person was arrested after throwing a bicycle toward a police horse.”
Some say the protesters naively got what they deserved, and/or were set up, but if nothing else, they certainly exposed some of the vicious and ruthless face of MODERN-DAY TYRANNY!!
.