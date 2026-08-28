Over 1,200 Human Heads And Multiple Human Fetuses Discovered In A Warehouse In Detroit

In 2012, eight human heads were discovered at the Detroit airport.
They had arrived from Tel Aviv and were being transported unembalmed, stuffed inside trash bags and sitting in a cooler full of blood. These heads were even infected with HIV or hepatitis.
As disturbing as that sounds, the eight heads were only the beginning.
The discovery eventually led federal investigators to a warehouse in Detroit where they recovered approximately 1,200 human heads, four humanfetuses, and other body parts.
The fetuses, which appeared to have been in their second trimester, were submerged in a liquid that included human brain tissue.
The warehouse belonged to Arthur Rathburn, a body broker running a multimillion-dollar business buying, dismembering, renting and selling human remains.
And when investigators got inside, they found something out of a horror movie.
The Warehouse of Horrors
Human remains were stacked on top of each other inside freezers. Body parts were stored in paint cans. Rathburn used a chainsaw to dismember bodies before packaging and selling the pieces to ‘customers.’
Those human remains were rented and sold throughout the United States and shipped internationally to Mexico, Canada, Italy, Greece and Israel.
And this is where the story starts getting even more disturbing, if that’s even possible…
Rathburn ran this atrocious operation through his company, International Biological Inc., or IBI.
IBI didn’t just magically come into possession of all these bodies. It was buying human remains from another organization called the Biological Resource Center, or BRC, which operated facilities in Illinois and Arizona.
The Biological Resource Center (BRC) in Phoenix, Arizona, operated as a gruesome “human chop shop” that deceptively harvested and sold donated human body parts for profit.
In 2014, the FBI raided the Phoenix facility and uncovered horrific conditions inside:
Piles of unlabelled body parts.
A bucket containing human heads and coolers filled with male genitalia.
A morbid “Frankenstein” specimen consisting of a large torso with a mismatched head sewn onto it.
Tools like chainsaws and band saws used for careless dismemberment.