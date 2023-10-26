🚨THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WHERE OUR GRANDFATHERS GREW UP IS OFFICIALLY DEAD🚨
Owen Shroyer is being forced to go to prison for 60 days. He did not hurt anyone or steal anything… of course those things are often met with a much smaller punishment!
No… he did something… pic.twitter.com/cTf3XWymju
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 25, 2023
Posted: October 26, 2023
Categories: News
Will Alex Jones be visiting him in prison? Maybe he’ll bring him a file? If Alex hits it at movie time they could watch The Shawshank Redemption together, eat popcorn, and sip some pruno.
