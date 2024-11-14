Palestinian Teen Killed amid West Bank Raids – Settlers Set Vehicles Ablaze

By Palestine Cornicle

Israeli occupation forces continued their intensified raids on multiple towns and cities throughout the West Bank on Wednesday, tightening restrictions around Nablus in the northern region amid clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in Jenin.

Meanwhile, illegal Jewish settlers in the eastern part of Jerusalem escalated tensions by setting fire to Palestinian vehicles.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces stormed the Balata area east of Nablus and implemented additional military measures around the city.

The Israeli army closed the Deir Sharaf checkpoint in both directions, imposed military restrictions on the Al-Murabba’a and Awarta checkpoints south of the city, and conducted thorough searches of vehicles.

This increased security has severely disrupted the movement of civilians, causing significant traffic congestion and delays.

On Tuesday, a young Palestinian man, identified as 18-year-old Walid Hussein, was killed at a checkpoint near Nablus after being shot by Israeli forces.

The occupation forces claimed that Hussein had attempted to stab soldiers at the Deir Sharaf junction, northwest of Nablus. However, local reports indicate that he was shot in cold blood and left to bleed at the scene until he succumbed to his injuries.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that he was shot by Israeli army gunfire.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched a raid in Salfit, in the northern West Bank, amid rising military incursions across the region.

In the Jenin area, the Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, reported that its fighters clashed with invading Israeli forces using heavy gunfire early Wednesday in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin.

In occupied Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, illegal Jewish settlers reportedly entered Palestinian neighborhoods at night, setting fire to Palestinian-owned vehicles.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the settlers infiltrated the area, ignited the cars, and then quickly fled the scene. This incident adds to a series of escalated settler attacks on Palestinian property in recent days.

Since the escalation began on October 7, 2023, official Palestinian sources report that more than 780 Palestinians have been killed, around 6,300 have been injured, and over 11,600 have been detained in the occupied West Bank.