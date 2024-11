Last night, Israeli settler militias burned down Palestinian vehicles in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem to make them leave their homes by force.

Last night, Israeli settler militias burned down Palestinian vehicles in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem to make them leave their homes by force. pic.twitter.com/ra19LloRZv — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 13, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet