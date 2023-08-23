Parents are now marching on the streets and headed from City Hall to LAUSD HQ where the board is currently meeting.

#HAPPENINGNOW Los Angeles, CA – Parents are now marching on the streets and headed from City Hall to LAUSD HQ where the board is currently meeting. LARGE police presence. pic.twitter.com/qBAdNlwFKR — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



