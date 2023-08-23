#HAPPENINGNOW Los Angeles, CA –
Parents are now marching on the streets and headed from City Hall to LAUSD HQ where the board is currently meeting.
LARGE police presence. pic.twitter.com/qBAdNlwFKR
— Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) August 22, 2023
Posted: August 22, 2023
One thought on “Parents are now marching on the streets and headed from City Hall to LAUSD HQ where the board is currently meeting.”
More California insanity. Tranny librarian forcing compelled speech:
https://twitter.com/CAFamily/status/1693459291410497772
