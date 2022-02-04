Posted: February 4, 2022 Categories: Videos Parents Protest Deaths Of Children From Pfizer Vaccines In Geneva Switzerland Puretrauma357🇯🇲 February 3rd, 2022. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
3 thoughts on “Parents Protest Deaths Of Children From Pfizer Vaccines In Geneva Switzerland”
Metaphor for the times.
Sad face.
.
I’d be doing more than protesting
I think the time for protest as passed
They killed your people , and your children
Are you just going to accept that ?
Explain to me , how this isn’t war