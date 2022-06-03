Paris Brothers Inc. Voluntary Limited Recall

FDA

Company Announcement

Paris Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri is recalling several specific cheese products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following cheeses produced on May 4, 5, and 6, 2022 are the only products in the recall. Shipping cartons with the affected product will bear the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. Individual retail outlets may have relabeled the individual consumer packages.

• Cottonwood River Cheddar

• D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

• Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

• Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

• Paris Brothers Colby Jack

• Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

• Cervasi Pecorino Romano

The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in grocery stores in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS, and one store in FL.

This recall is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased affected product are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schnell, at 816-455-4188. Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm CST

Full list here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/paris-brothers-inc-voluntary-limited-recall