Patrick Bet Davis exposes his hypocrisy when it comes to Israel / Ukraine on Piers Morgan.

Patrick Bet Davis exposes his hypocrisy when it comes to Israel / Ukraine on Piers Morgan. pic.twitter.com/aYEcWSiZv0 — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) August 22, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet