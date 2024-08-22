U.S. Govt Report Links Fluoride to Lower IQs in Kids

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

After decades of lies and disinformation, the US government on Wednesday stated for the first time ever that fluoride in drinking water appears to be lowering kids’ IQs.

Media outlets are spinning the report by saying it’s only bad at levels “twice the recommended limit” (1.5 milligrams per liter) but the limit was nearly halved (from 1.2) only recently and most everyone over the age of nine had the higher levels polluting their public water supply.

From AP News, “U.S. government report says fluoride at twice the recommended limit is linked to lower IQ in kids”:

A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children. The report, based on an analysis of previously published research, marks the first time a federal agency has determined — “with moderate confidence” — that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids. While the report was not designed to evaluate the health effects of fluoride in drinking water alone, it is a striking acknowledgment of a potential neurological risk from high levels of fluoride. […] “I think this (report) is crucial in our understanding” of this risk, said Ashley Malin, a University of Florida researcher who has studied the affect of higher fluoride levels in pregnant women on their children. She called it the most rigorously conducted report of its kind. The long-awaited report released Wednesday comes from the National Toxicology Program, part of the Department of Health and Human Services. It summarizes a review of studies, conducted in Canada, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Mexico, that concludes that drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter is consistently associated with lower IQs in kids. The report did not try to quantify exactly how many IQ points might be lost at different levels of fluoride exposure. But some of the studies reviewed in the report suggested IQ was 2 to 5 points lower in children who’d had higher exposures. Since 2015, federal health officials have recommended a fluoridation level of 0.7 milligrams per liter of water, and for five decades before the recommended upper range was 1.2. The World Health Organization has set a safe limit for fluoride in drinking water of 1.5.

Adding fluoride to water was junk science from the very beginning and only now after eight decades are they starting to admit it.

We should have the cleanest tap water in the world but instead it’s being intentionally polluted with cheap sodium fluoride (often from China) that can’t be removed from water with most basic filtration systems.

The poor quality of our water forces Americans to spend some $18.5 billion a year on bottled water (which has issues with microplastics) and buy costly home filtration systems.

This is just one of many public health disasters that could be solved overnight if we weren’t ruled over by people who hate us.