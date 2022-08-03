Paul Pelosi Had a ‘Drug’ in His System and Slurred His Speech During Drunk Driving Arrest

New information has come out about Paul Pelosi’s DUI arrest.

According to court documents, Paul Pelosi, husband to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, slurred his speech and had a ‘drug’ in his system during his drunk driving arrest on May 28.

Mr. Pelosi also handed the arresting officers an “11-99 Foundation” card along with his ID to show he supports police officers (bribe?).

Pelosi had red, watery eyes, was “unsteady on his feet” and “he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

“Pelosi allegedly injured the other driver “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence,” the first count in the two-charge complaint reads.” Fox News reported.

According to the report, Pelosi pulled out onto S-29 to cross it, ignoring a stop sign, and was struck by Jesus V. Lopez, who was driving a 2014 Jeep. Lopez was reportedly traveling northbound on the state road.

The Jeep sustained “major collision damage.”

Fox News reported:

Paul Pelosi, the multimillionaire husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, allegedly had a drug in his system, addressed officers with slurred speech, and tried to hand them a police courtesy card during his May arrest on DUI charges, according to court documents. Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in a crash around 10:17 p.m. on May 28, and responding officers found Pelosi in his driver’s seat in his damaged car near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road. Pelosi allegedly handed officers his driver’s license and an “11-99 Foundation” card when they asked for his ID, according to the documents. The 11-99 Foundation is a California Highway Patrol charity that supports officers and provides scholarships for their children. Pelosi allegedly exhibited “signs of impairment” during field sobriety tests and officers “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to the documents. Investigators later determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .082%. Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevins, told Fox News Digital, “I believe that the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint.”

Paul Pelosi will be arraigned on Wednesday while his wife Nancy Pelosi is in Taiwan trying to spark WWIII.

