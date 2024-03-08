Pelosi slams Joe Biden for referring to Laken Riley’s kiIIer as an illegal:
“He should’ve said undocumented.”
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 8, 2024
Posted: March 8, 2024
2 thoughts on “Pelosi slams Joe Biden for referring to Laken Riley’s kiIIer as an illegal: “He should’ve said undocumented.””
He should have just said Invader Murderer.
.
Hahahahahahaha!!!
Typical treasonous Pelosi. She can’t help herself. She’s always representing and putting foreigners first rather than the American people.