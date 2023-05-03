Pfizer, FDA & CDC Knew Dire Harm to Babies: Dr. Walensky Urged Vaccination for Pregnant Women Anyway by The Vigilant Fox

This document is among the most horrifying yet to emerge into public view. It reveals that both Pfizer and the FDA knew by early 2021 that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine, BNT162b2, resulted in horrible damage to fetuses and babies.

Amy Kelly detailed the “horrible damage to fetuses and babies,” as sourced from Pfizer’s Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review:

• Adverse events in over 54% of cases of “maternal exposure” to the vaccine (248 out of 458). The language “maternal exposure” implies that Pfizer acknowledged intercourse, inhalation, and skin contact as methods of exposure to its mRNA injection, as also evidenced by Protocol Amendment 14.

• “53 reports [or 21% – 53/248] of spontaneous abortion (51)/ abortion (1)/ abortion missed (1) following BNT162b2 (Pfizer mRNA) vaccination.”

• Six premature labor and delivery cases resulting in two newborn deaths.

• 19% (41/215) of babies in Pfizer’s records exposed to the company’s COVID mRNA vaccine via their mothers’ breast milk were recorded as suffering from 48 different categories of adverse events.

The damage and suffering feel even more real when you narrow it down to individual stories.