US Lawmaker: 700,000 to 1 Million Illegals Gather at US Border with Mexico to Storm Country After Title 42 Ends by Jim Hoft

On Friday’s War Room Steve Bannon reported on the 700,000 to one million illegals gathering at the US border with Mexico and ready to storm into the United States.

Steve Bannon: We had a Congressman, Andy Biggs, who sat here and said he just got off a conference call with certain executives in Big Counties on the border in Arizona, and they were telling him they had just had a briefing by Border Patrol who said along the Southern border of the United States, there’s 700,000 to a million illegal aliens prepared, when Title 42 comes off, they’re basically prepared, he said, to storm the gates. And the Border Patrol is not prepared for it. The Biden regime is not prepared for this. This Title 42 that comes off is going to be something. And of course, the mainstream media will not cover this.

Ben Berqguam: I’m over here in Matamoros, Steve. I’m right on the Mexico side of the border. Anthony is on the other side in Brownsville. We were reporting from there yesterday. I’m actually in that camp we were in about a month ago and it has grown probably doubled or tripled what it was then. It had over 1000 then. It has more than that now. And what’s happening is, as they come in, they’re just going across. We have 2000 people a day crossing here… It’s just an absolute joke. And this is before Title 42 goes away. They are lining up, they are mobilizing, and it’s going to be a mass invasion when that goes away.