Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes Vaxx Fraud, Federal Court Dismisses Lawsuit

A reader asked me recently what can be done on the legal front against Pfizer and Moderna regarding their genocidal shots that were deceptively marketed as “vaccines” even though they are gene therapies.

First, any meaningful action by the government, the only entity with the power to make them pay, would require an executive branch that respects the rule of law and works on behalf of its people — which obviously doesn’t exist and certainly won’t for as long as the Democrats hold power.

Second, any meaningful action by the government or private entities requires a judiciary that’s also honest and beholden to the rule of law, which would allow fraud lawsuits to proceed unmolested.

If those prerequisites are met, the crux of the matter becomes proving whether Pfizer lied in its clinical trials to push the shots through the emergency use authorization (EUA) process — which it certainly did.

Such lawsuits exist, but they have not met with success so far, one having been summarily dismissed by a federal court before any litigation could occur.

Via Children’s Health Defense (emphasis added):

“For the second time, a federal court in Texas has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging Pfizer and two of its contractors manipulated data and committed other acts of fraud during clinical trials for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in 2020. In his Aug. 9 ruling, District Judge Michael J. Truncale sided with the U.S. government, ruling the government had demonstrated “good cause” to intervene and dismiss the case. He wrote: “The Government’s desire to dismiss the case — because of its doubt as to the case’s merits, differing assessment of the Pfizer vaccine data, desire to avoid discovery and litigation obligations, and belief that it should not have to expend resources in a case that is contrary to its public health policy — constitutes good cause to intervene.”… According to the lawsuit, the three companies “deliberately withheld crucial information from the United States that calls the safety and efficacy of their vaccine into question,” thus defrauding the federal government, which purchased the vaccines. The FCA allows the government or a party suing on its behalf to attempt to recover money for false claims made by parties to secure payment from the government.”

The reason injured parties can’t sue Pfizer directly for the damages they suffered is that the government inexplicably granted it blanket immunity prior to the rollout — the only kind of immunity associated with the shots being legal — a carve-out that doesn’t exist for virtually any other consumer product or service. Injured individuals can neither sue the FDA or any government agency that pushed them, nor employers that mandated them.

The only legal remedy, therefore, is to prove that the EUA authorization Pfizer got itself through bribery and manipulation of data was all based on fraud from the start, which would definitely nullify the emergency use authorization and probably Pfizer’s blanket immunity (any lawyers can weigh in on the latter issue because it’s hazier).

Pfizer adverse reporting document shows 23% of vaccinated mothers had dead babies

The following information is sourced directly from Pfizer’s own document — which, as noted, only covered a three-month period of observation, meaning the actual percentage of miscarriages and dead babies in the general population is likely far higher, as it doesn’t account for women who got pregnant later.

Via DailyClout (emphasis added):

“It is important to note that the information in the 5.3.6 document was reported to Pfizer for only a 90-day period starting on December 1, 2020, the date of the United Kingdom’s public rollout of Pfizer’s COVID-19 experimental mRNA “vaccine” product… Twenty-eight deaths of either a fetus or neonate happened to women in the vaccinated group (124 women). So, 23% of the vaccinated mothers had fetuses or newborns who died.”

Via Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review (emphasis added):

“[Pfizer’s] safety database was searched for all BNT162b2 vaccine cases reporting any exposure to vaccine during pregnancy (mother and/or baby) or exposure to baby via lactation from all time through 28 February 2021. A search of the Pfizer safety database identified 673 case reports. … Of the 673 case reports identified in the search, 458 involved BNT162b2 exposure during pregnancy (mother/fetus) and 215 involved exposure during breast-feeding… In 174 of the 215 reports, there was no AE reported other than ‘Exposure via breast milk/maternal exposure during breast feeding’. In the remaining 41 cases, AEs were reported in the infants following BNT162b2 exposure via lactation.”

What do the benevolent Pfizer-funded Public Health™ overlords do with this information?

Three and a half years in, they’re still shilling the shots for pregnant women (whom they call “pregnant people”).