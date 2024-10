“Please, come get me.” Her name was Hind Rajab. She was only 6 years old. Israel killed her entire family. She was the last one alive. Listen to her last words. Her car had 355 bullet holes. Israel is a terrorist state. The US Govt is supporting terrorism.

"Please, come get me." Her name was Hind Rajab. She was only 6 years old. Israel killed her entire family. She was the last one alive. Listen to her last words. Her car had 355 bullet holes. Israel is a terrorist state. The US Govt is supporting terrorism.pic.twitter.com/SmUGYHuZBR — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) October 14, 2024

