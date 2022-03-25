Priorities: Joe Biden Flies to Rzeszow Near Ukrainian Border – But Refuses to Visit Open US Southern Border with Mexico as a QUARTER OF A MILLION Illegals Storm Across Border This Month

Joe Biden flew into Rzeszów, Poland on Friday about 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
This was Joe Biden’s first trip to the border since 2021 — and it was in Ukraine.
Guerre en Ukraine : Joe Biden en visite à Rzeszów (Pologne), à 80 km de la frontière https://t.co/AerztPtY6y pic.twitter.com/q2eRRMhkoR
— FRANCE 24 – Vidéos (@F24videos) March 25, 2022
Joe Biden refuses to visit the open US southern border with Mexico.
The US is expecting a quarter of a million illegals to cross into the US this month!
CNN: Biden’s record border crisis is “record breaking” and a “staggering.”
“This is a huge number”
Border Patrol is predicting 8,000 apprehensions a day for the next 30-45 days. They’re predicting 240,000-360,000 illegals will cross. #BidenBorderCrisis
pic.twitter.com/t2OE4qR3dW
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 25, 2022
There is something terribly wrong with this scenario.
It should be clear to everyone at this point that their goal is to destroy America.
very apparent that this treasonous piece of dog shit and his regime are trying to destroy our culture and sovereignty. and i find it disgusting that he will fly half way around the world to check on a foreign border but cannot and will not stop the invasion of illegals into the united states
That’s because he’s got personal business interest to take care of in Ukraine. Our Southern border is of no “interest” to him.
He didnt fckn fly ANYWHERE!!!! THIS ALL DIGITAL PHOTO SHOP BS!!!! VIA THE JOOO MEDIA!!!!!!!!
Hees in a retirement home sh*tting in his depends. HE COULD BE SIX UNDER FOR ALL WE KNOW!!!!