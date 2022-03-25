Priorities: Joe Biden Flies to Rzeszow Near Ukrainian Border – But Refuses to Visit Open US Southern Border with Mexico as a QUARTER OF A MILLION Illegals Storm Across Border This Month

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden flew into Rzeszów, Poland on Friday about 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

This was Joe Biden’s first trip to the border since 2021 — and it was in Ukraine.

Guerre en Ukraine : Joe Biden en visite à Rzeszów (Pologne), à 80 km de la frontière https://t.co/AerztPtY6y pic.twitter.com/q2eRRMhkoR — FRANCE 24 – Vidéos (@F24videos) March 25, 2022

Joe Biden refuses to visit the open US southern border with Mexico.

The US is expecting a quarter of a million illegals to cross into the US this month!

CNN: Biden’s record border crisis is “record breaking” and a “staggering.” “This is a huge number” Border Patrol is predicting 8,000 apprehensions a day for the next 30-45 days. They’re predicting 240,000-360,000 illegals will cross. #BidenBorderCrisis

pic.twitter.com/t2OE4qR3dW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 25, 2022

There is something terribly wrong with this scenario.

It should be clear to everyone at this point that their goal is to destroy America.

Gateway Pundit