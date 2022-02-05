Protest Forms in Minneapolis After Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man While Executing No-Knock Warrant

A protest is forming in Minneapolis after police fatally shot an armed black man while executing a no-knock warrant.

Police cam footage shows SWAT officers fatally shooting 22-year-old Amir Locke on Wednesday shortly after entering the apartment.

Amir Locke, who is black, appeared to be asleep on the couch when police entered the apartment with their weapons drawn.

Locke was under a blanket on the couch and when he rolled over to face police, a gun can clearly be seen in his hand.

“Get on the ground! Get on the f*cking ground!” an officer shouts before shots were fired.

Police confirmed that Locke was not the subject of the search warrant.

Video warning: profane language and graphic content:

Additional body cam footage:

TENSIONS RISING: Tensions are high in Minneapolis where there are calls for justice after a police SWAT team officer shot and killed a 22-year-old Black man during a “no-knock warrant” raid. The governor is activating National Guard troops in case protesters get violent. pic.twitter.com/2A4L9J7QJz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 4, 2022

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar is already blaming police before a thorough investigation into the fatal shooting.

Amir Locke had barely opened his eyes when he was executed by a Minneapolis Police officer. He was 22 years old. And now, because of the violent, unchecked, and unreformed behavior of our city’s police, his life has been taken. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2022

“The officer in the case has been put on paid administrative leave while Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates the killing.” NPR reported.

“Locke’s family has retained attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms. In a statement sent to NPR, Crump’s office said that Locke “has several family members in law enforcement and no past criminal history,” adding that he “legally possessed a firearm at the time of his death.”” NPR added.

Amir Locke’s father riled up a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis on Friday when he claimed his son “did the right thing” by pointing his gun to the ground.

“I saw in that instant he did the right thing.” Andre Locke, Amir Locke’s father, said.

Andre Locke said that when he watched the police cam footage of his son’s shooting, he saw Amir’s finger off the trigger, gun pointed toward the ground.

“I said, we’ll get justice Amir.”

VIDEO:

"I saw in that instant he did the right thing." Andre Locke, Amir Locke's father, says that when he watched the body camera video of his son's killing, he saw Amir's finger outside the trigger guard, gun pointed toward the ground. "I said, we'll get justice Amir." pic.twitter.com/WGs4OiTJSs — Mark Vancleave (@MDVancleave) February 4, 2022

A car caravan protest formed Friday night.

VIDEO:

NOW: Car caravan stretching several blocks through downtown Minneapolis. Horns and demands for justice for Amir. pic.twitter.com/kC0HDqxB15 — Mark Vancleave (@MDVancleave) February 5, 2022

The caravan arrived at Bolero Flats where Amir Locke was fatally shot.

VIDEO:

The car caravan has arrived at Bolero Flats where Amir Locke was killed by Minneapolis police on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jQT5xDkC64 — Mark Vancleave (@MDVancleave) February 5, 2022

The governor activated National Guard troops in anticipation of violent riots.

