Pure Evil. Latest Disney Production Is Cartoon About a Girl Who Inherits a Ritualistic Killing, Blood Drinking Cult from her Father (Video)

By Jim Hoft – The Gateway Pundit

Praise Petey is set to premiere July 21st at 10pm ET/PT on Freeform with the first two episodes. Then, two episodes will drop weekly following the premiere, and will be available on Hulu the next day.

The series stars Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek”), John Cho (“Cowboy Bebop”), Kiersey Clemons (“The Flash”), Stephen Root (“Barry”), Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) and Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”). “Praise Petey” is from creator, writer and executive producer Anna Drezen (former head writer of “Saturday Night Live”). Bandera Entertainment’s Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis, along with ShadowMachine’s Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, and Monica Padrick (“Central Park”) serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television Animation, with animation by ShadowMachine.

Freeform has released the first trailer for its new adult animated comedy Praise Petey, which follows how one modern woman will manage her deceased father’s cult. The two-minute first look teases New Yorker and “It Girl” Petra aka “Petey” grappling with her life turning upside down when she must move from her big-city life to a place called New Utopia. It’s a community her father founded, only it’s not like most. Here, everyone’s part of a cult. Even worse? They believe Petey’s their prophesized savior. “You being here means the prophecy of the great daughter’s return is fulfilled,” John Cho’s character says in a southern twang. “Is this town doing OK?” Petey asks, before Kiersey Clemons’ character responds, “Nah, we’re starving.” But Petey doesn’t want to fulfill the prophecy of the daughter returned. Instead, she wants to “girlboss” her way out of this by undoing the stranglehold her father has on this small town cult’s desperate followers. As Petey works to give this community back its own agency, she’ll discover how to find her own voice along the way. “No more human sacrifice,” a Petey dressed in a midsommar-like flower gown tells New Utopia community members. “I have a vision for New Utopia, and it is bright!”