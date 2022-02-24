Putin’s terrifying warning to the West: ‘To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history’ as he claims he is ‘de-Nazifying’ Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and gave a chilling warning to its allies in the West in an early Thursday morning address in Moscow.
Explosions were heard in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, as Putin announced that Russia was launching a military attack on Ukraine.
‘To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,’ he said on a television broadcast around 6am Moscow time.
The United Nations Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night when Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce the invasion at 5:50am Moscow time.
Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, had urged Putin to stop his tanks.
‘If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart,’ said Guterres.
‘President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.’
Putin ignored the plea, going on TV to describe the invasion as a ‘special military occupation’ and said he wants to ‘demilitarize’ and ‘de-Nazify’, not occupy, the country.
He told Ukrainian service members to ‘lay down their arms and go home,’ saying Russia could not exist with a ‘constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine’ and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian solders was ‘inevitable.’
The rest is here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10545641/Putins-gives-chilling-warning-West-early-morning-TV-broadcast.html
9 thoughts on
Biden was supposed to “address the nation on the Russia conflict” at noon eastern. It got pushed back. Maybe there are teleprompter issues. Ha. Now set for 12:30 eastern.
The circus would be great fun to watch if only there weren’t lives in the balance.
.
Biden talk again pushed back. Did Joe need a nap?
.
Ha, ‘de-Nazifying’ does that mean “De-jewing” the Ukraine.
In Canada, according to government sponsored msm, the nationalist freedom convoy movement (which was actually a masonic psy-op) in defense of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms was made up of a “fringe minority waving Nazi flags.” Just wondering if the Ukranian nationalists who are defending their own nation from tyrannical over reach fall under the same propaganda? You rise up for freedom and national autonomy, therefore, you are a Nazi.
Yes
No. Where in the hell do you think the Khazarians come from?
This is about trying to save themselves from the justice that is about to come raining down on all of them.
Guterres is not realistic. Russia has been placed in a situaiton to self defence against the aggressive NATO. Good job Putin take over Europe the US and Canada the people will thank you for getting rid of the Zionist who have had a strngly hold on all naitons except Russia
Are you advocating for the takeover of we American nationals by Russia?
Let them f-king try it, we’ll kill every f-king one of them.
You’re a f-king traitor and a coward looking for someone else to do your fighting for you.
We don’t need Russia, we have the absolute unalienable ratified law of December 15, 1791 and we will enforce it.
I believe you’d better rethink what you have said here, because it is by definition of our people’s law f-king treason. Savvy?
maybe all the death over there will be the distraction this bunch of twits wants, to cover for all the jab deaths that will be occurring over here ?