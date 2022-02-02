Real Covid numbers from Australia’s largest state. 76 percent of deaths since mid-January are in the vaccinated. Deaths in the boosted are soaring.

Alex Berenson

Every day, the Australian state of New South Wales reports Covid deaths by age – and vaccination status.

Unlike American figures, these do not depend on inaccurate hospital reporting of vaccination status. They are not manipulated or “age-adjusted.”

They are as close to real time data as exists anywhere in the world. New South Wales even reports whether people under 65 had serious health conditions.

Overall coronavirus deaths have accelerated dramatically in New South Wales in the last month, as the Omicron variant speads. (The state has about 8.2 million people, so 40 deaths a day there is equivalent to 1,600 in the United States.)

So who is dying?

In the last 15 days, 417 of the 552 people who died of Covid in New South Wales were vaccinated, compared to 135 who were unvaccinated.

Sixty of the vaccinated people who died had received a booster shot. Those deaths skew markedly to the last few days. Forty-nine of the 60 boosted people died in the last week – including the most recent, a man in his thirties who had no preexisting conditions. (CORRECTION: HE WAS NOT BOOSTED, HE HAD RECEIVED TWO SHOTS – AS THE SCREENSHOT CLEARLY STATES. MY ERROR – I WAS THINKING ABOUT THE LACK OF PREEXISTING CONDITIONS.)

SOURCE

—

The adult population in New South Wales is roughly 95 percent vaccinated, including about 40 percent boosted. So the “adjusted rate ratios” the Centers for Disease Control and media bluechecks love to present instead of actual numbers probably still show that the vaccinated have great protection.

But NSW also recently provided strong evidence that many of the unvaccinated elderly people who died were too sick to be vaccinated. On Jan. 28, it reported a batch of 35 deaths that had occurred earlier in January from nursing homes.

Nursing home residents are generally the frailest of the elderly – a 2010 study in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that 65 percent of residents died within a year of entering the home.

SOURCE:

Thus, for the last year, they have been vaccinated as a matter of course.

Yet New South Wales reported that 14 of the 35 nursing home residents who died – 40 percent – had NOT been vaccinated. The only conceivable explanation for the fact that so many unvaccinated residents are among the dead is that most were too sick to be vaccinated.

When it comes to Covid deaths and vaccines, the adjusted ratios – especially from the United States – are effectively meaningless. The raw numbers are what matter.

Which is why the public health authorities and elite media go out of their way to hide them.

Alex Berenson