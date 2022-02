Jewish Heroes Battling Covid: In Honor of 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate Dr. Albert Bourla





The Genesis Prize

Jan 20, 2022 • Congratulations to the CEO and Chairman of Pfizer, Dr. Albert Bourla, on being named 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate. Dr. Bourla received the largest number of votes in a recently concluded global campaign, during which 200,000 people in 71 countries voted online.