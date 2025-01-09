Report: MAGA ‘Influencers’ Are Being Paid to Promote Israel, Wind Farms, Weed Legalization And More

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

MAGA “influencers” are being paid to promote Israel as well as leftist causes like wind farms and weed legalization, according to a new report from Current Revolt.

Rogan O’Handley, who goes by DC_Draino on Twitter and has over 2 million followers, was paid $164,000 to tweet in favor of legalizing marijuana in Florida (which Gov. Ron DeSantis and most other Republican leaders opposed), Current Revolt reports.

David Freeman, who goes by Gunther Eagleman on Twitter and has 1.1 million followers, was reportedly paid to share this petition promoting wind energy in Texas:

“He later deleted the post after his pay-to-promote message was called out by State Republican Executive Committee member Rolando Garcia,” Current Revolt noted.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter influencers are also being paid to shill for Israel.

TPUSA contributor Morgonn Blaire McMichael was proud to be quoted in the Wall Street Journal last month saying, “The legacy media will continue to fold and bend the knee to us, because it’s true — we are the media.”

Here she is tweeting out those paid petitions shilling on behalf of Israel without any disclosure:

Meet the “new media,” same as the old media!

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie highlighted the issue of “influencers” being on the take Monday on X, writing: “Who are the most nenarded paid influencers on this platform?”

“Does anyone else compete with Cat poop and DC drainage for this title?” he added.

“What’s funny is nobody pays me to call out your hypocrisy and anti-Trump obstructionism,” O’Handley said in a now-deleted tweet. “I do it all for free.”

He changed his tune on Tuesday after being exposed.

“Podcasters, influencers, and activists should be *encouraged* to make money posting on the internet,” O’Handley said.

“Our entire legacy media ecosystem is hijacked by globalist multi-billion dollar corporations and we are the only truth tellers left,” he said. “Advertisements, X revenue, and other free market systems are the only thing keeping us afloat.”

“If independent media disappears, so does the Trump movement,” he claimed.

The only way to MAGA is to take money to push legalized weed and shill for Israel!

The overwhelming majority of these popular “influencers” are worse than worthless.

Elon Musk and Trump promote these MAGAtards because they know they come cheap and won’t push back against their plan to flood our country with Indians through mass “legal” immigration.