Biden confirms he’s considering preemptive pardons for Liz Cheney, Anthony Fauci

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

Outgoing President Joe Biden revealed in an interview with USA Today that he is contemplating issuing preemptive pardons for former congresswoman Liz Cheney and former senior health official Anthony Fauci.

Preemptive pardons are rare in US history, with only three presidents having previously used them. However, Biden explained that he is considering issuing these pardons due to concerns about investigations or prosecutions under the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

In the interview, Biden recounted meeting with Trump after the November election and urging the president-elect to avoid pursuing politically motivated actions against certain individuals.

“I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,” Biden explained. “He didn’t say, ‘No, I’m going to…’ You know. He didn’t reinforce it. He just basically listened.”

Biden added that his decision on issuing preemptive pardons would depend “a little bit” on Trump’s picks for key administration roles. This comes as Trump has nominated Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as attorney general and Kash Patel to lead the FBI.

A previous report from December revealed concerns among Biden’s senior aides regarding officials who may face investigations or indictments once Trump takes office again. Among the individuals who were being considered for a preemptive pardon was Senator-elect Adam Schiff. Schiff, however, advised against such measures, suggesting they could appear “defensive and unnecessary.”

Biden’s consideration of preemptive pardons also comes after his controversial decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, despite his earlier statements indicating he would not do so.