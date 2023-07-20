REVEALED: Timeline of Biden family’s ‘influence peddling schemes’ in Ukraine, China, Romania, Kazakhstan: House GOP

“Shortly thereafter, BHR’s business license was approved and Hunter Biden was a board member,” the committee’s timeline notes.

In regards to Kazakhstan, the timeline notes a meeting between Hunter Biden and Kazakhstani businessman Kenes Rakishev in a DC hotel on February 5, 2014. On April 22 of that year, the businessman’s Singaporean company wired $142,300 through his Latvian company to an entity owned by Rosemont, of which Hunter Biden co-founded. The next day, this amount was wired to a car dealership for a new sports car for Hunter Biden.

In December of 2014, The businessman’s oil company joined with Burisma, of which Hunter Biden sat on the board of, and a CCP-linked company to “announce a transnational financial arrangement,” the timeline states.

In 2018, the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued a notice accusing the Lativan company owned by Rakishev of money laundering.

In regards to Ukraine, the timeline notes that a Biden business associate was appointed to Ukrainian energy company Burisma’s board of directors in April of 2014, with Hunter Biden being appointed the following month.

On March 20, 2015, Hunter Biden organized a business dinner at DC’s Cafe Milano where Joe Biden stopped by to meet with high-level Burisma official Vadym Pozharskyi.

Later that year, on November 2, 2015, Pozharskyi suggested that high level US officials come to Uklraine to talk with Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin and President Petro Poroshenko about the investigation into Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky and the company itself.

Later that year, Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine, and on December 7, 2015, demanded that Prosecutor General Shokin be fired if Ukraine wants $1 billion in International Monetary Fund loans. This came less than a month after high-level US government official Amos Hochstein met with Joe Biden in the West Wing after he met with Hunter Biden to discuss Burisma.

On February 4, 2016, the timeline notes that Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky gave “Hunter Biden unspecified, extravagant birthday gifts.”

The following week, on February 11, 2016, Vice President Biden and President Poroshenko conducted a call, and on February 16, he asked Shokin to resign.

On February 18, 2016, Biden called Poroshenko to thank him for calling on Shokin to resign, and on the 19th, Poroshenko said he received Shokin’s letter of resignation.

Fast forward to 2020, and on June 13, 2020, “Ukranian law enforcement announces $6M bribery scheme by Mykola Zlochevsky in order to end probe into the Burisma founder.”

The timeline also digs into two companies Hunter Biden was involved with in China: Bohai Harvest RST Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. (BHR) and CEFC China Energy.

On November 1, 2013, Hunter Biden, a business associate, and Chinese investors agreed to create BHR, and investment fund controlled by the Bank of China.

On December 4, 2013, Vice President Biden traveled with Hunter Biden to speak with the CEO of BHR Jonathan Li. “Shortly thereafter, BHR’s business license was approved and Hunter Biden was a board member,” the timeline states.

The timeline notes that in September of 2014, BHR invested $1.7 billion in a CCP-linked petroleum and chemical company, and in December of the same year Hunter Biden and the business associate invested $484,920 into BHR.

In September of 2016, BHR joined with a CCP-linked entity to acquire the US-based Henniges Automotive, a deal reportedly worth $60 million. In November of 2016, BHR agreed to purchase Lundin Mining Corp’s minority stake in African cobalt and copper mine Teke Fungurume Mining SA for $1.14 billion. In January of 2017, BHR invested $460 million into a Chinese facial recognition company.

In regards to CEFC, the timeline notes that Hunter Biden and CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming began communicating about a possible US partnership on December 7, 2015.

On February 16, 2017, Jianming gave Hunter Biden a diamond worth $80,000 after having dinner together in Miami.

On March 1 of the same year, CEFC wired $3 million to Robinson Walker LLC, an entity owned by Biden associate Rob Walker. On March 6, Robinson Walker wired $6,000 to an unspecified Biden account. On March 13, Robinson Walker wired another $25,000 to an unspecified Biden account. On March 20, 2017, Robinson Walker wired Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, $25,000. On March 27, Robinson Walker wired Owasco PC, owned by Hunter Biden, $50,000.

In the days and weeks that followed, Robinson Walker wired various money to various Biden family members, including $50,000 to James Biden’s JBBSR INC, $300,000 for Owasco PC on April 18, 2017, and another $125,000 for JBBSR INC.

On May 1, 2017, a Biden family associate said that Joe Biden attended a CEFC meeting at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles. On May 13, 2017, an email between Biden business associates mentioned “10 held by H for the big guy?”

On July 30, 2017, as revealed by whistleblower testimony, Hunter Biden sent a WhatsApp message to a Chinese company stating, “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment has not been fulfilled,” and “…I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

On August 2, 2017, the joint entity Hudson West III, LLC is formed, with 50 percent being owned by CEFC agent Gongwen Dong and 50 percent by Hunter Biden.

In September of the same year, Hunter Biden requested that keys be made for his office shared with his Chinese business partners for “Joe Biden Jill Biden Jim Biden Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary).”

On November 8, 2017, CEFC agent Patrick Ho was arrested on suspicion of bribery and money laundering on behalf of CEFC China. By March of the following year, Hudson West III LLC and CEFC begin to dissolve, with Ho being convicted in December of 2018 and sentenced in March of 2019.