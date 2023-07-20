A Just Stop Oil activist who was blocking traffic was punched and knocked to the ground by a fed-up motorist. This is what happens when the police refuse to do their jobs.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 19, 2023
One thought on “A Just Stop Oil activist who was blocking traffic was punched and knocked to the ground by a fed-up motorist. This is what happens when the police refuse to do their jobs.”
No, this is when you learn we don’t need the cops ..this is when we learn we need to stand up for ourselves