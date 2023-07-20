A Just Stop Oil activist who was blocking traffic was punched and knocked to the ground by a fed-up motorist. This is what happens when the police refuse to do their jobs.

One thought on “A Just Stop Oil activist who was blocking traffic was punched and knocked to the ground by a fed-up motorist. This is what happens when the police refuse to do their jobs.

  1. No, this is when you learn we don’t need the cops ..this is when we learn we need to stand up for ourselves

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*