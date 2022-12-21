Richard Gere angers wealthy upstate New York residents after agreeing to put a cell tower at his upscale inn

Daily Mail

Richard Gere has found himself the object of ire for many wealthy upstate New York neighbors over an impending cell phone tower.

The 73-year-old actor – who was filming his new movie Longing back in October – is co-owner of the Bedford Post Inn in Bedford, New York, an eight-room luxury inn that opened in 2019.

Gere has offered a parcel of land on his 14-acre estate to install a 130-foot cell phone tower. But many wealthy nearby residents – including the parents of Kate Mara and Rooney Mara, and Jerry Seinfeld’s sister – are furious about the move, according to Page Six.

Verizon filed a lawsuit against the town of Bedford in July 2021, after it shot down two proposed sites for the cell tower, which would fill gaps in coverage for cell phone service and emergency responders, as mandated by the Federal Telecommunications Act.

Now the lawsuit has been put on pause, as Gere’s proposal to put the cell tower on the land his inn sits on is in review.

