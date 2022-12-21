Zelensky to Deliver Remarks in Person to Congress on Wednesday After Lawmakers Pave Way for a Another $45 Billion to His War Efforts

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Ukrainian President is expected to speak to Congress on Wednesday night in Washington DC.

This comes as the US Congress is ready to donate another $45 billion to the Ukrainian War efforts.

The last few batches of donations to Ukraine appeared to have found their way to FTX and founder Sam Bankman-Fried who donated over $38 million to Democrats in the midterm elections. politicians.

Speaker Pelosi is also expected to bloviate on democracy as news broke this week that the deep state and Big Tech were working to overthrow the Trump administration in the 2020 election.

The deep state and Big Tech have also been silencing conservatives for years.

The Huffington Post reported: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Congress on Wednesday, making his first trip out of his beleaguered country since Russia invaded in February, Punchbowl News and Fox News reported on Tuesday. The event rests on finalizing security arrangements, according to CBS News and The Associated Press. Zelenksyy’s momentous trip to Washington comes after lawmakers agreed to grant Ukraine $45 billion in additional American assistance in a huge bipartisan spending package unveiled on Tuesday. Ukraine is under a continuous and painful assault by Russian forces, who in recent weeks have focused on harming the country’s civilian infrastructure.

