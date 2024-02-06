Schumer: Pass Israel-Ukraine Aid Bill Or U.S. Troops Could Be Sent to Fight on The Frontlines

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was accused of blackmailing the American people on Monday by claiming that if the $118 billion Israel-Ukraine aid bill is not passed then US troops could be sent to fight on the frontlines “in Eastern Europe.”

“We’re at a turning point in America. This bill is crucial and history will look back on it and say did America fail itself,” Schumer told Morning Joe.

“If we don’t aid Ukraine, Putin will be walk all over Ukraine, we will lose the war and we could be fighting in eastern Europe and a NATO ally in a few years,” he added. “Americans won’t like that.”

“Is Schumer blackmailing the public?” Scott Adams commented. “That’s what it sounds like.”

The Senate bill is a massive screwjob that gives Israel and Ukraine $74 billion in exchange for $20 billion to throw open America’s borders to record immigration.

After getting pushback, Schumer said on X that posts about his comments “are wrong” but reiterated his statement that not passing the bill “could risk American security and American lives.”

The idea this was taken out of context is total nonsense as this has been a Democrat talking point for months.

President Biden issued the exact same threats in December to try and get a similar bill passed.

The talking point is literally “give us your money or we will send your kids to die in our foreign wars.”

If you don’t think America should have open borders and fund Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza they’ll label you “anti-Semitic filth.”