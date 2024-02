The IDF have forced over 1 million Palestinians into the “safe zone” in Rafah.

The children run for their lives as leaflets fall over their tents. There is no where to hide.

The Zionists are going to slaughter more innocent children…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/mMz5XlfEMa

— Pelham (@Resist_05) February 5, 2024