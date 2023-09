Scientists, funded by your tax dollars, are turning edible plants like lettuce and spinach into mRNA vaccine factories.

Scientists, funded by your tax dollars, are turning edible plants like lettuce and spinach into mRNA vaccine factories. pic.twitter.com/5csr31fXpo — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) September 29, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet