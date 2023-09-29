GOP-Controlled House Approves Security Assistance to Ukraine – Here Are the Republicans, Including McCarthy, Who Voted with Democrats

By Jim Hᴏft – The Gateway Pundit

The United States House of Representatives has approved an additional $300 million aid for Ukraine. The decision came late Thursday night with a 311-117 vote.

The aid for Ukraine was initially part of a larger Pentagon funding bill for the fiscal year 2024.

House GOP leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), had initially planned to hold a separate vote on the Ukraine aid. The decision to separate the aid came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and a group of conservative Republicans sank a procedural vote to advance the Pentagon funding bill, The Hill reported.

Speaker McCarthy later backtracked on his decision to separate the Ukraine aid from the defense bill. He cited complications arising from the fact that a State Department appropriations measure also included assistance for Ukraine. McCarthy stated that it would be “too difficult” to remove the Ukraine aid from the State Department legislation and decided to leave both as they were.

An amendment sponsored by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) aimed to strip the $300 million from the legislation but was voted down on Wednesday in a 104-330 vote. All support for this amendment came from Republicans. Another amendment from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) that sought to prohibit security assistance for Ukraine was also soundly rejected in a 93-339 vote.

The bill that was approved late Thursday night provides FY2024 supplemental appropriations to the Department of Defense (DOD) for assistance to Ukraine and establishes the Office of the Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance.

Specifically, the bill provides appropriations to DOD for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The funding is provided for purposes such as

providing assistance and equipment to the military and national security forces of Ukraine and other forces or groups engaged in resisting Russian aggression against Ukraine,

replacing weapons or defense articles provided to Ukraine from the U.S. inventory, and

recovering or disposing of equipment procured using funds provided by this bill or prior acts. The bill also establishes and provides funding for the Office of the Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance. The duties of the office include conducting and supervising audits and investigations related to the programs and operations funded with appropriations provided to support Ukraine;

coordinating and making recommendations regarding policies designed to prevent and detect waste, fraud, and abuse; and

keeping the Department of State, DOD, and Congress informed about problems, deficiencies, and the need for corrective actions.

“Last night’s vote marks a major moment in changing perceptions on how House Republicans view Ukraine. 101 Republicans voted to send more money. 117 Republicans voted against,” Matt Gaetz wrote.

“Ukraine Funding has now lost “the majority of the majority” and cannot be brought up again on the floor per conference rule,” he continued.

Below is the list of Republicans who voted to send more taxpayers’ money to Ukraine.