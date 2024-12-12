Seattle vice principal among 7 arrested during undercover child sex trafficking operation

By Katie Daviscourt and Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

A Seattle Public Schools vice principal has been arrested on prostitution charges during a major child sex trafficking operation. Alex Diaz Rios, 29, was taken into custody by Renton Police on September 24 and has been charged with one count of patronizing a prostitute after soliciting a 15-year-old boy. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on November 13, court documents show.

A spokesperson for the Renton Police Department confirmed the charges to The Post Millennial. He was among seven male suspects arrested by the agency in September during an undercover operation designed to identify individuals willing to pay for sex with children, authorities said.Diaz Rios is listed as the assistant principal at The Option Program at Seward (TOPS), an alternative K-8 school in the Seattle Public School District. He is still listed as the school’s assistant principal on the website, however, as of Wednesday afternoon his directory listing was removed.

Court documents show that the child sex trafficking operation was conducted between Sept. 26 and 27. According to Renton Police, the majority of the undercover officers posed as juveniles aged 14 to 15 online. Several of the adult male suspects, some of whom have prior child rape convictions, were taken into custody for allegedly trying to buy sex from a juvenile for up to $300. One of those defendants offered $75 plus methamphetamine.

King County prosecutors said Diaz Rios’ case “was not referred for a felony crime.” His case was referred to city prosecutors for patronizing a prostitute, which is a gross misdemeanor under the law. The crime of patronizing a prostitute comes with a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1000 fine.

An estimated 300 children in King County are sex trafficked “at any one time,” according to RPD detective Meg Braun, who said the operation targeted the “demand site” or “those who are willing to purchase children for sex.”

“Obviously, it should not have to be said, but it is never ok to buy sex from a child,” Braun said. “There are real kids out there being victimized every day. This isn’t a victimless crime. There are real consequences and it’s our job as the police and as a community to protect our children.”

Diaz Rios has a history of public service in both Washington and Oregon. Records show he served as a member of the Portland Community College Board in Oregon representing Zone 7. He assumed office in 2019 and exited the position in 2021.

Additionally, Diaz Rios is listed as a staff member of TOPS Racial Equity Team (RET) for the 2024 to 2025 school year. The school’s website states that Racial Equity Teams “are key levers of mobilizing anti-racist impacts across the district and are comprised of a broad coalition of school staff at building sites that are tasked with advancing board policy.”

Diaz Rios is scheduled to appear in Renton Municipal Court for his next hearing on Jan. 28, 2025.

Seattle Public Schools told The Ari Hoffman Show in a statement: “Seattle Public Schools (SPS) entered into a separation agreement this month with Alex Diaz Rios who was charged with prostitution. Upon learning of the charges, SPS acted swiftly to place the individual on leave on Wednesday, Nov. 13. He has resigned and will not be returning to SPS. On Thursday, Dec. 5, a law firm hired by SPS made a public records request to the City of Renton for documents to learn more about the prostitution charge, but at no time prior to today was the district made aware that the charge may have involved a minor. SPS contacted the Office of Professional Practices last week and will be making a formal referral for the state to review Diaz Rios’ professional licensure. The district’s top priority is the safety and well-being of students, and SPS will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure a safe learning environment for all.”

Alexander Diaz Rios Complaint – Amended by Hannah Nightingale on Scribd