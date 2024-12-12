AlQaeda leader Golani says he has no intention to fight Israel as it invades.
“We are exhausted” – they weren’t too exhausted to kill Syrians and take swaths of territory,
We told you AlQaeda and Israel were allies. Israel said it publicly. Now you see it clear as day. We… pic.twitter.com/6kGAmAhGs6
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) December 10, 2024
One thought on “AlQaeda leader Golani says he has no intention to fight Israel as it invades.”
Give him an honorary medal for not exposing his controllers. Ha!!
Shame!! Disgust!! They frikkin’ think we can’t see.
Some coverage is reporting that the voices being showcased are jews disguised as Muslims. Either way, we know who they serve.
