A bustling entertainment district turned into a scene of carnage when multiple shooters opened fire in the South Street area of Philadelphia, police said.
Officers patrolling the South Street area heard gunfire shortly before midnight and observed “several active shooters shooting into the crowd,” Pace said.
One officer was “within about 10 to 15 yards” of one of the shooters and fired at the suspect, Pace said. “We’re uncertain whether he was struck or not, but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee.”
Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, Pace said. But as of early Sunday, no arrests had been made.
The identities of the two men and one woman killed have not been released.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/05/us/philadelphia-south-street-shooting/index.html
5 thoughts on “‘Several active shooters’ in a popular Philadelphia area leave 3 people dead and 11 others wounded”
several shooters shooting into a crowd (fish/barrel) only kill 3 but a single shooter at a school can SELECTIVELY FLAWLESSLY kill 10 19 26??? I kinda lean towards believing this story over all those others.. but yeah.. out of 450mln people how does 3 getting killed make the news?? I bet more than 3 people were killed in car wrecks in Pennsylvania!! wont here that though.. I’m just so goddamm sick of it all.. it almost ain’t worth commenting.. but hey.. at least gas here is 449 and 1 place was 453.. and cigs are basically 7$.. I know everybody else is higher but it’s relative. there is a tipping point.. and it is way closer now than it was 2 months ago.. another year like the last 2 months.. I believe that’ll do it.. of course we all been thinking that for about 12yrs now..
Philly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ONlcFx0W-pQ&t=4s
.
These Commie bastards just don’t stop. They keep pushing and pushing. I guess they want to impress the Bilderbergers in DC. Gotta give the media something to distract us. Like telling the kids to go play outside and be back before dinner, as the parents run back into the house and shut the door.
An extended mag? Oh my. That is like full auto sh!t.
the price of freedom