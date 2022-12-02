Shedding Concerns: “It Looks Like the mRNA is Transferring from the Vaccinated to the Unvaccinated”

What are the risks to the unvaccinated?” asked the founder of Action4Canada, Tanya Gaw, in an interview with Dr. Peter McCullough.

“There was a recent paper,” replied McCullough. “I just have it on my Substack if you want to review it — you go to the Courageous Discourse substack. And the first author is Helene Banoun, a former Inserm scientist. Inserm is a leading research unit in France. And Banoun has summarized this. This is disturbing. It looks like the messenger RNA is transferring from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated now.”

“And, in a paper by Fertig and colleagues, the messenger RNA is found circulating in the blood for at least two weeks. And the curves were not going down. That’s as long as they looked.”

In another study, they found messenger RNA in the lymph nodes of the vaccinated for months. “It looks like the body’s not clearing it out,” stated McCullough.

And then a recent paper that is “most disturbing” from Hanna and colleagues — JAMA. This paper showed that the messenger RNA is in the breast milk of women who took the vaccine during pregnancy or afterwards.

So the big question.

Could you actually take a vaccine inadvertently through close contact, kissing, sexual contact, or breastfeeding? Dr. McCullough says, “it looks like the answer is YES.”

