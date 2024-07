🇮🇱 Oh my.

So, Israelis were actually trying to break into the building where Israeli soldiers, who were accused of gang-raping a Gazan hostage to the point of paralysis, were being held, in order to try and FREE THEM.

These protests have been named 'The Right To Rape Protests'.

