IDF Soldiers ‘Claim They Raped Palestinian Detainee in Self-Defense’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Israeli Defense Force soldiers accused of raping a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel are claiming they “acted in self-defense.”

“They’re claiming they raped the detainee in self-defense,” Tariq Bhatt commented on Twitter, highlighting an excerpt from a Times of Israel report. “And that tells you everything you need to know about Israel’s ‘right to defend itself.’ ”

From The Times of Israel, “‘Bordering on anarchy’: IDF chief sounds alarm after right-wing mob breaks into 2nd base”:

The investigation into the soldiers was launched after a detained terror suspect was brought from the base to a hospital with signs of serious abuse, including to his anus. He was arrested by the IDF in the Gaza Strip several weeks ago. The right-wing Honenu legal aid organization, which is representing four of the reservist soldiers, claimed on Monday that its clients acted in self-defense in the incident.

“It was a rape or be raped scenario, Your Honor!” /s

The group said in a statement that the detainee attacked and bit the soldiers while he was being transferred from Ofer Prison to the Sde Teiman detention facility nearly a month ago, adding that one of the reservists was injured in the incident. According to an Army Radio report, the abuse itself took place some three weeks ago at Sde Teiman, and the terror suspect was found at the military base in critical condition and taken to a hospital for treatment and surgery. He is now no longer in life-threatening condition, the report said. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, meanwhile, issued a statement saying that the protests against the arrests of the soldiers “are justified and I support them with all my heart.”

Evidently, the case against these soldiers is extremely damning.

Nonetheless, odds are they’re not going to face any punishment whatsoever. Who knows, perhaps in the future they’ll be hailed as civil rights heroes!